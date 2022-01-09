49ers vs. Rams: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

With their post-season ticket punched two weeks, whether the Los Angeles Rams get to stay in the friendly confines of SoFi stadium, or travel to face an as-of-yet unknown opponent depends on one simple Al Davis utterance: just win, baby.

The story between Los Angeles and their in-state rival San Francisco 49ers has long been told within the annals of Rams lore. Having met 144 times - including one savage NFC Championship beat down at the hands of some guy named Montana - the 49ers lead the all-time series 74-67; most notably winning the past five meetings. While closing out the regular season with some winning momentum would be nice for Los Angeles, locking up the NFC West while simultaneously ending San Francisco’s playoff hopes at home would make the taste of victory that much sweeter for Los Angeles.

Here’s how to follow the game.

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) @ Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

Date: Sunday, January 9th, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -5

Total: O/U 46.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook