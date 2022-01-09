The first Week 18 meeting of the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in National Football League history is here and it comes with a NFC West division title and a playoff spot on the line. The Rams are 12-4 and could become the division champions with a win and the 49ers who are 9-7 would be out of the playoffs for certain with a loss.

Watch the game: Rams vs 49ers Live on Fox 1:25 pm PST

Aaron Donald and Von Miller will be leading the defense for the Rams who are currently ranked sixth in rushing yards allowed (101) against the 49ers who are ranked seventh in offensive rush yards (126). In the first game between these division rivals, the 49ers ran for 156 yards. The Rams defense is 7-2 when keeping teams under 100 yards rushing.

Sony Michel has been running well against teams since taking over as the lead back five weeks ago now having rushed for 497 yards in five games. The run game will be critical for the Rams to control the clock as the 49ers did with their time of possession in the last matchup being 39 minutes to 20 minutes in favor of San Francisco. To help in that effort Sean McVay has to lean on the run game and come ready with a mentally prepared offense and the return of running back Cam Akers who is set to make his first appearance since the playoffs of last season.

The regular season finale finishes with a bang with meaningful games all around the league but this one needs no more added hype than the history between two of the most storied teams in NFL rivalries. The Rams and 49ers round two.

