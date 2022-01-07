Rams News: Where does Matthew Stafford rank among NFL quarterbacks?

CBS sports updated their National Football League quarterback rankings and they have placed seven quarterbacks higher than the Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford. While Stafford has thrown six interceptions over that last three games, he’s also thrown five touchdowns in that span and the Rams won those games as part of the current five game win streak.

In the Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens Stafford had a perfect second half throwing 14-14 completions and finished with a game winning fourth quarter drive and touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. Fox sports and Colin Cowherd point out Stafford’s fourth quarter split stats as evidence of a quarterback who is playing perfect ball in the most important phase of the game. Stafford in just the fourth quarter of games this season has 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Matthew Stafford has been playing his best ball in the 4th quarter this season #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/mLLhi0zfvU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 3, 2022

In terms of CBS sports QB rankings, the top two will get little argument from anyone. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are leaders in the main statistical categories and deserve strong consideration for MVP. Brady leads in total passing yards (4,990) and touchdowns (40), and Rodgers has the best passer rating (111.1).

Stafford is ranked second in both total yards (4,648) and touchdowns (38). Only two quarterbacks have a higher passer rating than Stafford (103.4)

Given Stafford’s rankings in the above mentioned measurements, the five other quarterbacks after the top two, ranked above Stafford by CBS sports is questionable.

Patrick Mahomes is ranked third on the list but is 11th in passer rating (98.8).

Josh Allen is ranked fourth on the list but is 15th in passer rating (92.8) and sixth in TDs (34).

Joe Burrow is ranked fifth on the list but is fifth in yards (4,611) and sixth in TDs (34).

Justin Herbert is ranked sixth on the list but is 10th in passer rating (99.5).

Dak Prescott is ranked seventh on the list but is sixth in passer rating (100.9), eighth in yards (4,154) and TDs (32)

Matthew Stafford is ranked eighth on the list but is second in total yards (4,648) and TDs (38) and third in passer rating (103.4).

Where should Stafford Rank among NFL quarterbacks?

