Why not Rams GM Les Snead for NFL Executive of the Year?

We don’t talk much about NFL Executive of the Year, but it is no less an award that carries the same amount of meaning as MVP or Defensive Rookie of the Year. It’s hardware and a resume check. But that doesn’t stop people from spending countless hours debating those awards and many others that go to players.

Players who would not be in the positions that they are in right now without general managers. They have an award too and it wouldn’t be right to debate who the best among them are without discussing Les Snead.

My take?



Aaron Rodgers is the MVP and GM Brian Gutekunst is the Executive of the Year. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 5, 2022

Setting aside everything that Snead has done for the Los Angeles Rams prior to 2021, such as drafting Aaron Donald and trading for Jalen Ramsey, consider what he needed to accomplish this year, how he was limited in what he could do, and where the team is today.

Needs:

Upgrade the Rams’ quarterback position

Upgrade the wide receiver position

Upgrade the interior of the offensive line

Hold the number one defense together as best you can following departure of defensive coordinator Brandon Staley

Manage the salary cap knowing that the Rams couldn’t afford many outgoing free agents

Replace John Johnson and Troy Hill in the secondary

Replace Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox on the defensive line

Replace Josh Reynolds, upgrade number three receiver

Upgrade the inside linebacker position

Replace Samson Ebukam, upgrade the outside linebacker position

Replace or re-sign Leonard Floyd

Replace right-hand man Brad Holmes after he was hired by Lions as GM

Replace an injured Cam Akers at running back after the draft already happened

Improve 10-6 record

Win NFC West

Limitations:

No 2021 first round pick

Limited cap space

$24.7 million dead money cap hit if you trade or release Jared Goff

Overcome losses of Cam Akers, Robert Woods to injury

Offseason Moves:

Trade for Matthew Stafford

Re-sign Leonard Floyd

Re-sign Matt Gay

Draft Ernest Jones

In-season Moves:

Trade for Sony Michel (preseason)

Trade for Von Miller

Trade Kenny Young

Sign Odell Beckham, Jr

Results:

12-4 record going into final week

NFC West division title

Opportunity to hold the NFC’s number two seed

Offense improved 4 points per game

Defense remains 7th in points per drive allowed

With Stafford, passing offense gained 18 touchdowns, 1.0 yards per attempt, and Cooper Kupp is challenging for WR “Triple Crown”

Snead draft picks and acquisitions from past beginning to stand out in 2021 includes Brian Allen, Van Jefferson, Greg Gaines, Austin Corbett, and Justin Hollins

This is obviously not a complete list and omissions of moves like Tutu Atwell or DeSean Jackson are simply because award resumes never ask for the “misses”. What matters is that Les Snead was tasked with a mission to win the division in 2021 and he’d have to do it without a first round pick and with a dire need to upgrade the quarterback position despite owing a massive amount of money to Goff.

There was really only one quarterback who made sense and Snead somehow managed to bring Stafford to Los Angeles. Even that move would have only gone so far if not for Snead’s ability to add players like Michel and OBJ, and while it would have been fair to criticize him if the Rams were as bad as the Seahawks, this team is only one Lambeau loss away from having the best record in the NFL.

If you think the LA Rams seemed close to being the NFL’s best team at the end of last season, you are mistaken. Snead could not rest on his laurels just because the Rams were in the Super Bowl two seasons prior. To get the Rams here took perhaps the most effort of any GM in 2021 and that’s why I do think this award is worth the debate too.