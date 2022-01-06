Rams News: 3 top team performances of the regular season

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers. Before the they take on one more test against their division rivals let’s look back on three of the best team performances of the regular season.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The two confirmed playoff teams met in Week 3 when both were undefeated at 2-0. The Buccaneers still had Antonio Brown and the Rams still had Desean Jackson. Jackson would play a big part in the game with LA up by seven points on the first drive of the second half when Matthew Stafford hit the speedster on a deep pass of 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a two score advantage. Stafford would finish the game with 27 completions for 343 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions. Rams win 34-24.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Part one of this division game took place in Seattle with the Rams 3-1 and the Seahawks 2-2. Safety Nick Scott and linebacker Troy Reeder both had interceptions. Matthew Stafford threw for 25 completions for 365 yards and one touchdown to one interception. Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel combined for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown each. Rams win 26-17.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

The rematch, after the Cardinals beat the Rams in Week 4, occurred in Week 14 as the Cardinals were 10-2 and the Rams were 8-4. LA was just one win into shaking off a three game losing streak after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. The NFC West top two traded blows in the first half including a touchdown from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr and the score was tied at 13 at halftime. In the third quarter Stafford hit Van Jefferson for a 52 yard deep post for a touchdown and then followed that with a seven play 81 yard drive that finished with a Cooper Kupp touchdown. Rams win 30-23.

