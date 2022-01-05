Rams News: Sean McVay names this play as a defensive play of the game vs Ravens

In the Los Angeles Rams win against the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams trailed for most of the game until they took the lead late in the final minutes to win 20-19. It was an entire team effort to put together the comeback after the setbacks of the first half. For starters, just before the half, when down by 10 points, safety Jordan Fuller came up with the interception needed and the offense followed by punching in a Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp touchdown to cut the deficit to three. And then of course the fourth quarter heroics by Odell Beckham Jr to add to the obvious key plays. However, on the Rams.com Coaches show with Sean McVay, the coach acknowledges a less obvious pick for what he says is up there for defensive play of the game.

Greg Gaines and Taylor Rapp make a huge stop

The play takes place in the fourth quarter with the Rams down by two points with just over six minutes remaining. The ball is at the Rams two yard line with the Ravens in great position to extend their lead to two scores. It’s second and goal. Baltimore lines up with Huntley in the shotgun and Murray to his right. After a motion, the offensive formation is even with a two by two tight alignment. The Rams match by putting Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines, and Ashawn Robinson on the line with Leonard Floyd and Von Miller on the edges. Taylor Rapp and Troy Reeder are at the inside linebacker spots. On the snap, it’s a handoff to Murray up the middle. Gaines makes an outstanding play and immediately beats his man with a swim technique and ends up in the backfield which forces Murray to sidestep. Donald commands a double team which leaves Rapp free. Rapp shoots the gap and finishes the tackle with Gaines for a two yard loss.

The result is a third and goal at the four until the Ravens commit a delay of game penalty which backs it up a critical five yards. Donald and Floyd follow with another critical play by sacking Huntley and forcing a field goal instead of allowing a touchdown keeping the game within a one score difference. Essentially limiting the drive to three points instead of seven in game decided in the end by one point.

