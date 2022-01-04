The Los Angeles Rams waived wide receiver J.J. Koski for the second time in a month, specifically noting on Twitter as “no recall” which is standard for most waives anyhow. It simply means that the team cannot take Koski back, once waived. If no team picks up Koski, he will be available to all 32 teams again.

The Rams waived Koski at final cuts and then added him to the practice squad the next day. Koski was signed to the active roster on November 3rd, but Waived/No recall on December 7th. He was added to the practice squad the following day after clearing waivers. Koski was added back to the active roster on January 1st, but has now been waived again.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Practice Squad WR Warren Jackson

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad K Ryan Santoso, LS Carson Tinker

• Waived, No Recall WR J.J. Koski — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 4, 2022

The Rams also signed WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad, a move that has happened once already this season. Kicker Ryan Santoso and longsnapper Carson Tinker were terminated from the practice squad, likely opening a spot back up for Koski tomorrow.