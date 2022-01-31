Rams TE Tyler Higbee has sprained MCL, is considered ‘day to day’ for Super Bowl LVI

Tyler Higbee has consistently been available since he was drafted by the LA Rams — and Jeff Fisher — in 2016. Higbee has played in at least 15 games in all six NFL seasons and he was having his best postseason run to date prior to a first quarter injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Higbee suffered a knee injury and did not return but the prognosis by Monday is that he did no major damage and could still be available for the Super Bowl.

It is a sprained MCL according to head coach Sean McVay and he is day to day.

Tyler Higbee sprained his MCL, per McVay. Team will try to get him back for SB but will be day to day process. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 1, 2022

Higbee had 61 catches for 560 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season and he has caught north of 70-percent of his targets in each of the last four seasons. He had nine catches for 115 yards in the postseason prior to leaving against the 49ers. Backup Kendall Blanton entered and caught five passes for 57 yards, making some plays that I’m not even sure could have been drawn up for Higbee.

For now it seems like both Higbee and Blanton should get snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, so long as the former is healthy enough to do so. Higbee was held without a target in 35 snaps during L.A.’s last trip to the Super Bowl. Blanton was on the team’s practice squad back then and he’s earned his way onto the regular season roster, bypassing 2020 fourth round pick Brycen Hopkins.