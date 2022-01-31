 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SUPER BOWL 56 RAMS STAY HOME FOR SUPER BOWL LVI VS BENGALS

Former Rams players react to Los Angeles winning NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium

The Rams are going back to the Super Bowl!

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams v&nbsp;Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Rams organization has sent five different teams to the Super Bowl.

From a “surprise” appearance in 1979 led by Jack Youngblood to winning over America with the Greatest Show on Turf in 1999 to falling at the hands of an unknown empire in 2001 and then witnessing the final victory in the Tom Brady Patriots era 17 years later—the Rams have constantly woven themselves into championship history.

That continued on Sunday with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, sending the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl for the fifth time. Les Snead and Sean McVay did it their way, bringing in Matthew Stafford and never stopping the desire to add talent, stars, and depth along the way.

That churn also means there are a lot of former Rams, recent and of the past, who were watching the NFC Championship on Sunday. Here’s what some of them had to say.

Chris Long live stream:

