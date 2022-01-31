Former Rams players react to Los Angeles winning NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium

The Rams organization has sent five different teams to the Super Bowl.

From a “surprise” appearance in 1979 led by Jack Youngblood to winning over America with the Greatest Show on Turf in 1999 to falling at the hands of an unknown empire in 2001 and then witnessing the final victory in the Tom Brady Patriots era 17 years later—the Rams have constantly woven themselves into championship history.

That continued on Sunday with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, sending the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl for the fifth time. Les Snead and Sean McVay did it their way, bringing in Matthew Stafford and never stopping the desire to add talent, stars, and depth along the way.

That churn also means there are a lot of former Rams, recent and of the past, who were watching the NFC Championship on Sunday. Here’s what some of them had to say.

Happy as hell for my guys!!! Go get the ring! — Morgan Fox (@AyyyeeeMoFox) January 31, 2022

Mannnnnnn congrats to the @RamsNFL love yall boys!!!! — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) January 31, 2022

Rams let’s go!!! Defense wins chips!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) January 31, 2022

NICK SCOTT THE ENFORCER — Micah Kiser (@kiser_rollin) January 31, 2022

This sucks.. but I can’t for a moment take for granted what God did for us, took us from 3-5 to here, for that I am thankful. What a ride, keep the faith, learn the lesson, yr 5 #TMC #stayblessed — Samson Ebukam (@sosa50) January 31, 2022

Congrats to @RamsNFL going back to the SB… so happy for so many guys on their team! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 31, 2022

Hell yea!!! thats the way to play Defense!!! @RamsNFL — SB LVI - Jack Youngblood (@theblood85) January 31, 2022

AD!! Sheesh — Malcolm Brown (@MallyCat_28) January 31, 2022

Them boys done got Coop turnt up!!!!!! Lol — Malcolm Brown (@MallyCat_28) January 31, 2022

Omg hard hat @nickmscotty — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) January 31, 2022

Chris Long live stream: