Rams beat 49ers, 49ers fans in NFC Championship Game: INSTANT REACTION

The Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to advance to their fifth-ever Super Bowl and the first for Matthew Stafford. In this INSTANT REACTION, Kenneth Arthur recounts what went right and reacts to what’s being said online following the game! Why is Aaron Donald so good? Why is Matthew Stafford so overlooked? And what it means for this roster and this team to get themselves to the Super Bowl this year after so much skepticism, doubt, and hate.

Also, if Aaron Rodgers wasn’t pissed off enough by getting beaten by the 49ers in the divisional round, then surely he’s even more pissed off by seeing Matthew Stafford beat the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. The same guy who Rodgers has beaten in the standings for pretty much every year of his career now has the same number of Super Bowl appearances as him.

The NFL is going to be shaken up after this because so many people were rooting against the L.A. Rams this season. So many wanted to see them fail for committing the sin of ... trying to win the Super Bowl.

Now Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and company will get their chance against the Bengals in two weeks.

(That’s a lot of good players.)

