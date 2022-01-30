Rams NFC Championship injury updates: Cam Akers returns to game, Tyler Higbee does not

The Los Angeles Rams won their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but lost tight end Tyler Higbee to a knee injury in the first quarter. Higbee did not return but the Rams were able to overcome his absence thanks to a great performance by backup Kendall Blanton. There was no immediate update on Higbee after the Rams’ 20-17 win over the 49ers.

Blanton had five catches for 57 yards in place of Higbee in the final three quarters. He looked every bit the part of an electric receiving option at the position and may have earned extra snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to say the least.

The Rams also saw Cam Akers and Van Jefferson leave the game with injuries and both returned.

L.A. could be relatively healthy for the Super Bowl, depending on the status of Higbee. Andrew Whitworth was able to return to start at left tackle after spending the week on the injury list, though Joseph Noteboom was ruled out.

The Bengals also lost a starting tight end to a knee injury. C.J. Uzomah was carted off against the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return.