Rams vs 49ers, NFC Championship: Game thread for the 4th quarter

The Los Angeles Rams once had a 7-0 lead and dominated time of possession in the NFC Championship game, but an inability to finish off drives or to turn pressures into sacks and turnovers against Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten them in a hole at home. The San Francisco 49ers lead the Rams 17-7 after three quarters and L.A. has just 15 more minutes to at least tie the score and force overtime.

The Rams have the ball at the 49ers 40 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The winner will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in two weeks.

The 2022 NFL Playoffs have practically been defined by comebacks and wild finishes, so the game is far from over. The Rams need to start executing on offense as mistakes and missed opportunities have cost them too many points on Sunday. Sean McVay made a poor decision to challenge a spot on fourth down and that has also cost L.A. a valuable timeout.

