Rams injury update: Cam Akers, Tyler Higbee both questionable to return vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams could be without two key starters for the rest of the NFC Championship. Tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return, while running back Cam Akers suffered a should injury in the second quarter and is also questionable to return against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams and 49ers are tied 0-0 as of both injuries.

Two big injury situations to watch for the Rams: RB Cam Akers (shoulder) questionable; TE Tyler Higbee (knee) questionable — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 31, 2022

Higbee had two catches for 18 yards prior to his injury. The Rams are down to backup Kendall Blanton at the position for the rest of the game, unless Higbee returns. Brycen Hopkins was a healthy scratch again, another bad sign for the 2020 fourth round pick.

Akers had six carries for 31 yards and one catch for two yards before his injury. Akers fumbled twice last week and there were some already wanting to see more of Sony Michel. They should get their chance now. But hopefully Akers and Higbee are able to return.