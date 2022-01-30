Rams-49ers NFC Championship 2022: 2nd quarter game thread

Though fifteen minutes has already passed in the NFC Championship on Sunday, there hasn’t been much to report with regards to the score in the first quarter. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are tied 0-0 after one quarter of play, with the biggest play of the game being an interception by Matthew Stafford out of the San Francisco end zone.

It appeared that the Rams would have at least a 3-0 lead, but a tipped pass led to an interception by Jimmie Ward and the 49ers kept L.A. off of the board.

San Francisco hasn’t fared much better. Jimmy Garoppolo is two-of-four for 30 yards, while Elijah Mitchell has three carries for seven yards after one quarter. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle combined for one catch and 12 yards, plus two runs for 13 yards by Samuel.

Cam Akers leads the Rams with 25 yards on five carries. Cooper Kupp has one catch for 17 yards, Odell Beckham Jr has two for 13 yards, and Tyler Higbee has two for 18. Higbee injured his knee and is questionable to return.

Talk about the second quarter right here and upvote the best comments so we can easily compile them after the game!