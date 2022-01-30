Super Bowl 56: LA Rams to face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams are going back to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals, and they’ll do it at their home stadium. The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship on Sunday and advanced to their second Super Bowl under Sean McVay and the fifth in franchise history. It will be the first Super Bowl for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is 3-0 in his first playoffs with the Rams after he had been 0-3 over 12 years in postseason trips with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams have never won the Super Bowl when they’ve been located in Los Angeles, only reaching it in 1979 and 2018, both times losing to a dynasty team: the Steelers in ‘79, the Patriots in ‘18. This time they will be facing the Bengals, a team that hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years until two weeks ago. Cincinnati is 0-2 in Super Bowl history, losing to the 49ers each time.

The last time the Rams won the Super Bowl was in 1999 when they were located in St. Louis and Kurt Warner led the Greatest Show on Turf to a 16-3 record. The St. Louis Rams went back to the Super Bowl in 2001 and lost to Tom Brady—the beginning of that Patriots dynasty—but never had the dynastic run that they were hoping for during Warner and Marshall Faulk’s initial seasons with the team in 1999.

L.A. general manager Les Snead traded for Stafford in late January of 2021, sending Jared Goff, two firsts and a third in exchange for the former number one overall pick out of Georgia. Stafford finished second in the NFL in touchdown passes (behind Brady) and the Rams went 12-5 as winners of the NFC West. They defeated the Arizona Cardinals in round one, Brady’s Buccaneers in round two, then came back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit at home to beat the 49ers in the conference championship.

Super Bowl 56 — also known as Super Bowl LVI — is going right back to SoFi Stadium to decide the champions of the 2021-22 season on February 13th at 3:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on NBC.

That’s where the Rams will face the Bengals, a team that went 2-14 two years ago and 4-11-1 in 2020. Former LA Rams assistant coach Zac Taylor is the head coach of Cincinnati and has helped guide quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase to their first career Super Bowl appearance... right as their careers are getting started.

