Rams vs 49ers, NFC Championship: Game thread for the 3rd quarter

The Los Angeles Rams had an opportunity to build a 14-7 lead on the San Francisco 49ers, but dropped those opportunities and trail at halftime. The 49ers lead 10-7 at the midpoint in SoFi Stadium.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp in the second quarter. Stafford is 14-of-24 for 130 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but should have at least one more score; rookie receiver Ben Skowronek dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone and the reliable Kupp dropped a pass that looked like it at least go for a big gain just a few plays earlier.

Kupp leads the Rams with five catches for 64 yards. Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers are both questionable to return with injuries. Akers still leads LA in rushing with 45 yards on 10 carries.

The winner will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in two weeks.