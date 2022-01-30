Vikings request second interview with Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings have requested a second interview with LA Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Vikings would also like a second interview with the coach who O’Connell is sort of “facing off” against on Sunday, San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

O’Connell has had three interviews or interview requests this month and could be in line for a head coaching position given the success that former Sean McVay offensive assistants have had in the NFL thus far: Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur has won 13 games in all three seasons he’s been at the helm, while Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is also coaching in the conference championship round on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos hired LaFleur’s offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach, sparking rumors that the team will attempt to trade for Aaron Rodgers.

If the Packers do trade Rodgers, it could make the Vikings that new favorites in the NFC North and become an even more attractive position for O’Connell or Ryans. But Pelissero mentioned that Minnesota also has their sights on another coach with NFC West connections: Jim Harbaugh.