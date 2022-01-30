Rams News: The 3 key players for LA vs SF

The Los Angeles Rams roster has proven to have some of the best talent in the National Football League this season. From their top name players to the supporting cast and back ups, it will all be put to another huge test in the NFC Championship. The San Francisco 49ers will line up again against the Rams in at SoFi and it will be up to the Rams star players to play to their full potential and outshine the visitors. Here are the key players for the game.

MATTHEW STAFFORD

There is no doubt that Matthew Stafford can be the difference in this game. The 49ers offense has been moving the ball effectively and if that’s the case, the Rams offense should be prepared for a shoot out. Stafford must continue to play mistake free and make sound decisions with the football while taking calculated risks. He must get the ball out quick, check down to his crossers and Cam Akers out of the backfield when needed, and tuck and run to make the defense account for him as a potential runner.

AARON DONALD

The Rams on defense must stop the run. While Von Miller and Donald are among the top graded pass rushers in the post season, it will be their ability to lead the front to stop the 49ers run game that will be the difference in this one.

COOPER KUPP

Big players must make the big plays in these big games. The Rams must make the defense pay for trying to take Kupp out by dishing to Odell Beckham Jr and Tyler Higbee early and often. That will open things up and then when it’s time, Kupp must be targeted in a variety of different ways. The Rams must get the ball in Kupps hands and let him make the big plays.

