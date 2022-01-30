The NFC Championship comes down to this. Two of the best teams from the toughest division in the National Football League square off in the newest and grandest venue of them all. The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will throw down for four quarters and in the end one team will advance to the Super Bowl.

Watch the Game: Rams vs 49ers Live on FOX 3:30 PM PST

This is the second NFC Championship game for Rams coach Sean McVay in his five years since taking over in Los Angeles. In 2018, the title game was played in New Orleans and it was there that the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints to become the NFC Champions.

On a mission to win another NFC Championship, the Rams added Matthew Stafford who then was 0-3 in post season play and now owns a 2-0 playoff record since joining the Rams. Cooper Kupp, the leagues best receiver, must play big for the Rams like he did in the Divisional Round to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kupp and Stafford connected for a 44 yard deep pass to essentially finish a game winning fourth quarter drive.

On defense, it will take the stars up front to play their best game and the support players in the secondary to keep stepping up to get it done. Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines must plug the middle. Leonard Floyd and Von Miller must set the edges and get home to add pass rush pressure when the run is stopped.

