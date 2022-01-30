The LA Rams are Super Bowl Bound! Celebrate with all new NFC Championship T-shirts, hoodies, and more

WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL! And hosting the Super Bowl!

When the Los Angeles Rams hired Sean McVay to be their head coach in 2017, the news was met with both skepticism and optimistic enthusiasm. At 30 years old, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history, but wunderkinds have always captured our attention and imagination and there was hope that the Rams were at least doing something interesting even if it didn’t end up working in their favor.

So far, hiring Sean McVay is working in the Rams favor.

By defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium, the Rams are heading to Super Bowl LVI — also at SoFi Stadium — for the second time in five years under the guidance of McVay. On Feb. 13, the Rams will face the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals for the right to call themselves the best team of the 2021 NFL season ... but you can already call them the best NFC team of the 2021 season!

