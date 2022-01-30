49ers vs. Rams: How to watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

If three is, indeed, the magic number, fans can rest easy in the knowledge that their beloved Los Angeles Rams are on the brink of cruising to an easy victory in this third meeting against the enemy San Francisco 49ers in this Sunday’s NFC Championship tilt. Unfortunately, things are rarely a given in today’s NFL especially as they relate to a division rival who has claimed victory in six straight contests. Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay has one very large dragon before him to slay in order to make his second career Super Bowl appearance.

To aid in McVay’s quest is Rams red-hot quarterback Matthew Stafford who has proven himself to be worth every draft pick given up to acquire him. He’ll need to play another clean game while getting help from Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, and OBJ if the Rams plan on breaking the streak and moving on to football’s biggest game.

Here’s how to follow the game.

San Francisco 49ers (10-7) @ Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

If you want to get last-minute tickets for the game instead of watching in TV or a streaming devise, check out TickPick.

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -3.5

Total: O/U 46

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook