Rams News: Top 3 takeaways in LA’s 20-19 win over Baltimore

Another rough game for Matthew Stafford and another team effort to pull out a close win as the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) beat the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) 20-19. Here are the top three takeaways from the Week 17 matchup.

Matthew Stafford sets himself up for a comeback

Stafford did both, gave the game away, and got it back. He started the game with two interceptions in the first quarter including a pick six to toss the Ravens their only touchdown of the game. The first comeback attempt in the second half started with a 55 yard, eight play drive that ended with Stafford getting sacked and fumbling the ball to the Ravens. The Rams offense continued to struggle through the third quarter until finally mounting the fourth quarter comeback that included a series of nice passes to Tyler Higbee, Cooper Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr and finished with a go-ahead score from Stafford to OBJ. Stafford gave the Ravens a lead but when presented the opportunity to get it back in the fourth quarter to save the game, he nailed it.

Defense allowed zero touchdowns

While the Rams offense has struggled in most of the last eight quarters of play, the defense has played very well. Against the Ravens, the Los Angeles defense got one turnover at a key point before the half and kept Baltimore from scoring an offensive touchdown through all four quarters. Jordan fuller got the pick which was his first interception of the season and Von Miller led the pass rush with two sacks while four other players also got credit for sacks on Tyler Huntley.

Odell Beckham Jr is clutch

Stafford gets clutch credit as well for pulling it together for a game winning drive in the fourth quarter. However, let’s definitely give credit to OBJ for an all hands catch on fourth and five to save the game and then another strong catch and finish at the pylon for the go-ahead score. Beckham has done well so far scoring five touchdowns in six games with the Rams and in the case of this week and last week, he’s made a touchdown catch when the game was on the line.

