 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tom Brady retires from football following loss to Rams, Matthew Stafford

After 22 seasons, Brady exits the NFL coming off of near-upset against LA Rams

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady is ready for the next chapter.

That’s according to multiple reports on Saturday that Brady intends to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowl appearances, and seven championships. Brady leaves on a bittersweet note, having helped orchestrate a 24-point second half comeback against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. But after tying the score at 27-27 in the final minute of regulation last Sunday in Tampa Bay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected on two deep passes to put the Rams in game-winning field goal range.

Rams 30, Bucs 27, Brady finished.

There’s nothing I can say about Tom Brady that a million other people who write about the NFL are saying right now, and little that I could add that you don’t already know.

Brady went 0-3 against Sean McVay’s Rams since he left the New England Patriots for sunnier pastures with the Buccaneers in 2020. Two of the losses came in Tampa Bay and each time the Rams held significant leads and eventually came away with a victory.

Respect.

And Goodbye.

The Bucs are now on the hunt for a starting quarterback to replace Tom Brady. Will the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers be next?

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...