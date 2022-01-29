Last Minute Thoughts: What will it take for Rams to earn Super Bowl berth?

The Los Angeles Rams are a game away from playing in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but their arch nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers, stand in their way.

We’ve heard all week that the 49ers have defeated the Rams in the last six matchups, but this weekend it all comes down to one game. Both teams are 0-0 and the only thing that matters in the end is the final score. These are two teams that know each other extremely well, and their head coaches are branches from the same coaching tree. The result of this contest will come down to football fundamentals more so than scheme and deception.

The Rams are trying to grow their legacy in Los Angeles, and winning a championship at SoFi Stadium would be the perfect building block. There’s also the legacy of potential future hall of fame players at stake, such as Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, and Jalen Ramsey. Will Sean McVay have his chance for Super Bowl redemption after his offense’s poor showing in their last opportunity? Can Matthew Stafford take his team to the big game, shedding all doubts that he was part of the problem in Detroit?

Los Angeles will need to conquer their division rival as part of the hero’s journey - can they get the job done?

Robert Finn and JB Scott discuss on this NFC championship game edition of Last Minute Thoughts. They breakdown all the latest injury news for both LA and San Francisco as well as preview the third matchup between these two teams.

Will Andrew Whitworth make the start at left tackle after Joseph Noteboom filled in for him admirably last week? The LA offensive line had their worst game of the season in Week 18 versus this San Francisco squad, so can they have a better showing when it matters most?

Can Trent Williams return for the 49ers a week after suffering an injury against the Green Bay Packers? Will the Rams finally stop Deebo Samuel? They are getting back some reinforcements on defense this week, including rookie linebacker Ernest Jones and potentially safety Taylor Rapp.

It's everything you need to know 24-hours before game time