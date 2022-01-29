SB Nation Reacts: Fans hit 100% confidence in Rams ahead of NFC Championship game

A three-game losing streak in the middle of the season sent fan confidence in the Los Angeles Rams tumbling below 25-percent. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller had just joined the team and the Rams fell to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field to drop to 7-4 after 11 games and a couple games behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.

Since then, Los Angeles has won seven of eight games, including two victories over the Cardinals, road wins against the Vikings, Ravens, and Buccaneers, and the lone loss coming at the hand of the hated San Francisco 49ers.

With Tom Brady officially put out to whatever he decides to do next, Rams fans are 100-percent back on board with the direction of the Rams. 100-percent.

Here are the most recent SB Nation Reacts voting results.

The Rams now get their chance to avenge that lone loss and to do it at home, no less. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, per DraftKings Sportsbook. In national voting results, 57-percent of fans said that the Chiefs-Bengals game in the AFC is the game they’re most looking forward to on Sunday, leaving 43-percent for the NFC West.

However, it is the Rams that fans want to see in the Super Bowl next more so than the 49ers. Fans voted the Rams as both of the most desired Super Bowl matchups:

The Rams are also viewed as the second-best remaining playoff team, behind only the Chiefs, while the 49ers are seen as being in the four slot.

The NFC Championship game is Sunday at 3:40 PM PT at SoFi Stadium.