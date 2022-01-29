Rams News: Von Miller is the top graded post season pass rusher

Von Miller has been providing the veteran leadership and the defensive impact that everyone was hoping for when he joined the Rams mid season. Earlier in the week PFF had the pass rusher as the highest graded overall defender in the postseason. He’s also now declared as the post season player with the highest pass rush grade. Miller had one sack against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wildcard round and one sack against Tom Brady in the Divisional round.

The best pass rushers this postseason pic.twitter.com/8J9NpExXGO — PFF (@PFF) January 27, 2022

Aaron Donald is also on the list of the highest graded pass rushers in the playoffs. Donald had 12.5 sacks during the regular season and 1.5 sacks over the last two playoff games.

In the NFC Championship game with the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers there will three top graded pass rushers. Along with the Rams Miller and Donald is the 49ers Nick Bosa on the list. Bosa had 15.5 sacks in the regular season and 2.5 sacks in the playoffs.

The war in the trenches was the difference maker in the Week 18 matchup where these two teams last met and is very much likely to be a huge factor in the NFC title game. On the Rams end, Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson will be relied on in the middle to stop the run and mix things up in the pass rush with Donald. Leonard Floyd will add pressure and containment on the edge opposite of Miller.

Andrew Whitworth is likely to play after managing an injury through the week. That should help the Rams to work at full strength to help hold off Bosa and the 49ers pass rush.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Normally a leader by example, Aaron Donald now also using his voice, too (Rams.com)

NFC Championship preview: How the Rams can beat the 49ers (RamsWire)

Von Miller wants to win a Super Bowl for his Rams teammates (RamsWire)

Who does GMFB’s Peter Schrager predict to win this NFL weekend? (RamblinFan)

Giants hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach (NFL.com)

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to call plays, be aggressive: ‘You want to take shots down the field’ (NFL.com)

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after 2022 NFL draft, could stay with team in new role (ESPN)

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow prepared for loud crowd in AFC title game against Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)