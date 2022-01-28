Rams-49ers injury report: Joe Noteboom downgraded to doubtful for NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams will probably make another change at left tackle for this Sunday’s NFC Championship game. After starting Joseph Noteboom in place of Andrew Whitworth during the divisional round’s 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted on Friday that L.A. will be getting back Whitworth for the NFC Championship and that Noteboom is doubtful.

McVay also said that linebacker Ernest Jones will be healthy and ready to go against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jones has not played since being injured in Week 16’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Taylor Rapp, a controversial option to start against the 49ers if he is healthy, is going to be listed as ‘Questionable’ per McVay.

One surprising name on the questionable list is wide receiver Van Jefferson. The Rams have a long list of injuries at the wide receiver position already—Robert Woods, Tutu Atwell, and Jacob Harris among them—so not having Jefferson available would be another blow to the corps.

L.A. would then increase snaps to Ben Skowronek, most likely, as the next man up. The team may choose to start Eric Weddle and Nick Scott over Rapp, even if he is active, with Terrell Burgess as another option in the secondary.