Rams News: Andrew Whitworth and Greg Gaines were full participants on Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams will need all hands on deck in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. However the reality is that no team especially this deep into the post season is without injuries or some degree of roster compromises. Both teams in the NFC title game are monitoring injuries this week to key starters as we get closer to the big game.

On the Rams side, Thursday’s injury report listed offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as a non participant in practice after also being a non participant in Wednesdays session. This is cushioned by the fact that the other right tackle in front of Noteboom is starter Andrew Whitworth and while Whitworth is on the injury report, listed as limited on Wednesday, he was a full participant on Thursday’s practice.

Receiver Van Jefferson and safety Taylor Rapp were listed as limited participants in Thursdays practice. Rapp, working through concussion protocol, was limited on Wednesday as well. Jefferson, listed with a knee injury, seems to have his status improved after being an non participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Rapp and regular season starter Jordan Fuller, out of the season, have been replaced for the last two games by Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott. Both back ups have played well in the two post season wins, but Scott has played especially well making key plays in both games. If ready, it will be key to watch how much Rapp gets reinstated into the mix and how.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines was also held out of practice on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday.

