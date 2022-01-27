Rams-49ers NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium: Parking could cost more than tickets

Just in case you are bored about talking about the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers playing in an actual football game, the 2022 NFC Championship has delivered us perhaps the most interesting tickets and parking drama of recent NFL playoffs history.

With a lot already being made over the fact that 49ers fans would like to flood SoFi Stadium and generate hype over making L.A. a “home game” as it was purported to be in Week 18 — the first-ever game between these two teams at SoFi Stadium — more news is already rolling in about potential ticket sales erring more to Northern California than Southern California.

One report by Niners Nation’s Akash Anavarathan says that according to StubHub, 43-percent of ticket sales on their site are coming from Northern California. Also that it 43-percent is almost double the figure it was in Week 18. As we wrote on Thursday morning, StubHub also says that Rams-49ers could be their most active NFL playoff game in the company’s history.

However, the number of resales in the after-sales market for this particular game may by dropping the price of attendance. One report had the “get in” price going down below $600, while the price of an on-site parking pass at SoFi Stadium is over $300.

Arash Markazi of ESPN 1090 in Los Angeles tweeted that one ticket broker thinks that parking will soon cost more than the “get in” price:

I just talked to a ticket broker who is now selling parking passes. “I never thought I’d say this on Monday but I think by kickoff, on-site parking passes at SoFi Stadium might be more expensive than the cheapest ticket to the NFC Championship Game.”

