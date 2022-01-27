Rams-49ers playoff tickets: NFC Championship is setting StubHub records

You want to see the rubber match between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers for the rights to go to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium?

You want to see the rubber match between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers for the rights to go to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

After the 49ers came back from a 17-point deficit at halftime and a seven-point deficit with under 2:00 minutes remaining to force overtime, defeat the Rams, and make the 2021 postseason in a thrilling Week 18 matchup, much talk was made about how it felt more like a road game for the Rams than one taking place at SoFi. Were there more Niners fans there than Rams fans?

Trying to keep tickets to people who live in Los Angeles has made the news a lot this week, leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Rams and 49ers, and that may also be what’s driving the re-sale market crazy. According to StubHub, via LA Times’ Sam Farmer, Rams-49ers is on track to be the bestselling NFL playoff game in the site’s history.

Stubhub says that 49ers-Rams is on track to be the No. 1 best-selling playoff game in the site’s history. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 27, 2022

Last weekend, 49ers-Packers was StubHub’s highest-selling game of the divisional round. StubHub was founded in San Francisco in 2000 and the company became profitable in 2005. StubHub was purchased in 2019 by Viagogo for $4.05 billion, a company founded by former StubHub founder Eric Baker.

How much of the interest in Rams-49ers is based on the fight between fans of each team to control the most seats? The vast majority of sales come from professional resellers according to the Competition and Markets Authority, a competition regulator in the UK.