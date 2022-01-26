Re-living wild Rams-Bucs finish through fan comments

NFL fans were treated to the wildest playoff weekend of all-time in the divisional round, and I can imagine that the words “scripted”, “fake”, and “rigged” were said more times than at a production of Peter Pan. Perhaps the most unique of the four games was the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the sense that not only did it have Tom Brady down by 24 points at home (rare), a 24-point comeback (rare), but also one of the longest passes in postseason history by a winning team in the final two minutes (extremely rare).

Matthew Stafford’s 66 yards to Cooper Kupp on two passes with less than :40 seconds on the clock setup a game-winning field goal by Matt Gay against his former team and the Rams are going to the NFC Championship game for the second time in four years.

Rams fans went on a wilder ride than anticipated, thinking that the game was straight out of Disneyland’s A Bug’s Life for three quarters and then suddenly winding up on X2 at Six Flags. Thankfully, nobody died. Not even Tom Brady. But L.A. won and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Given the last game between these two teams at SoFi... pull down that lap bar and hold on to your cell phone.

Earlier this season I asked Rams fans to rec their favorite comments in the game threads and we of course had a ton of action at Turf Show Times on Sunday. Back by popular demand is another edition of YOUR top comments, what you liked, what you hated, and what you said during L.A.’s insane 30-27 win over Brady. Is the game afoot? Fixed? If it is, sign me up for another Rams win just like that one...

So long as the Rams win.

Here is what you said on Sunday.

First Quarter, 0-0

Boom’s shakalaka

I think actually Cooper Kupp is the best WR trio in the NFL

Oh, he’ll be chucking it alright...

Second Quarter, 10-3

That 70 show

Suh him

Suh told Stafford

“Imma F you up”



Matthew def kicked him lol pic.twitter.com/lBNwE3mtub — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 23, 2022

McHey McVay, please call the right McPlays

Don’t break my heart, my Aker-breaker heart

Haha.. hehe.. hoho.. nothin’ to see here :)

Third Quarter, 20-3

Yep, your instincts are correct.

Raising the white flag... as a decoy

But c’mon, things are going PRETTY GOOD

You can’t say we didn’t call it...

“Actually, hang back stage for a while longer”

Okay, let’s just get it over with then

Fourth Quarter, 27-13

Get your motor run— Get your motor runn— Get your mo— Okay fine, let’s walk

The Rams started with two incomplete passes to Tyler Higbee and ate... nine seconds of clock.

Life is one big meme

Von Brady

Snap decisions ...

“Play” Action

Improv at the Upright Citizens Brigady

Is it over yet?

The most common football phrase of divisional weekend:

He’s got a nice room with a view over at Weddle Gardens

“So when did you know the Rams were in trouble?”

“Probably the moment that a Giants fan came in to give us advice”

Showflakes?

That’ll do it? That’ll don’t it.

Conservative values

Rams blech-ondary

Matthew Stafford, the great playoffs stabilizer

Correction: The GREATEST Shitshow of a team on Earth

Are you not entertained?

Ake’s and pains

Rams are literally fumbling this game away.



Kupp fumble.

Bad snap fumble.

Akers fumble.



Incredible

pic.twitter.com/GhvpkPJhpm — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) January 23, 2022

LEONARD FOURNETTE. TIE GAME.



BUCS COME BACK FROM DOWN 24



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/eqo5Isay9z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Rams 27, Bucs 27

Who will save your soul, if you won’t save your own?

This lead can still be Re-Coop’d

Rams stay alive for the Super Kupp

BIG PLAY STAFFORD 44-YD PASS TO KUPP .. FGA COMING UP#Rams 27 #Buccaneers 27 Q4 pic.twitter.com/Vutzah1Egj — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 23, 2022

Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp (44-yd reception)



Pass Rushers: 6

Air Distance: 46.7 yds

Win Probability Added: +29% (56% → 85%)



» Bucs rushed six for the first time in the game; Stafford is 32/42, 439 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT vs 6+ rushers this season#LARvsTB | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/TpVPRj6UgK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 23, 2022

I told you SoFi

Final 3 words: