Rams News: Von Miller and Nick Scott ranked among best graded post season defenders

Per PFF Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott is graded as the fourth best defender in the post season with Von Miller being the at the top spot.

Highest-graded defenders in the postseason pic.twitter.com/DjFsuzPaN7 — PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2022

Scott has been playing great. He had a key pass break up against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wildcard round. It came in the second quarter with the Rams up 14 points and the Cardinals backed up to their own end zone. Kyler Murray threw a pass to AJ Green and Scott applied perfectly timed hit to jar the ball loose. The play would have been a first down as the initial ruling was a catch and fumble. However after a Sean McVay challenge, the ruling was overturned and the Cardinals were forced to snap again from inside their own five yard line which resulted in a pick six and the Rams lead extending to 21.

In the Divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a game where every play and every turnover was critical, Scott intercepted Tom Brady in the second quarter. In total he had three tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Miller has nine tackles and two sacks in the two playoff games. One sack was for a forced fumble on Brady against the Bucs. Per PFF Miller also has the highest number of pressures of all defenders in the post season. Through eight regular season games with the Rams Miller had 31 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. Along with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, Scott and Miller prepare to disrupt the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

“It’s going to come down to you”: Teammates’ faith in Matt Gay never wavered (Rams.com)

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards (Rams.com)

Isaac Bruce breaks down what makes Cooper Kupp so special (RamsWire)

LA Rams vs 49ers rivalry comes to a head in NFC Championship Game (RamblinFan)

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons (NFL.com)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: ‘Everything is on the table’ (NFL.com)

Chicago Bears finalize deal to make Ryan Poles new general manager (ESPN)

Ronald Torbert to serve as lead referee for Super Bowl LVI (ESPN)