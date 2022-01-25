Rams have second-best Super Bowl odds of remaining 4 teams

The Los Angeles Rams saw their Super Bowl odds improve from 18-to-1 to 10-to-1 following the trade for Matthew Stafford last January, and obviously those odds have improved in the last two weeks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the L.A. Rams are now +200 to win the Super Bowl, only just trailing the Kansas City Chiefs (+120) and ahead of the San Francisco 49ers (+450). The Cincinnati Bengals (+800) are trailing in fourth place, but all four teams still have the same mission: Win the next two games and it couldn’t be more simple than that.

The Rams’ +200 odds must be somewhat impacted now by who they are facing in the NFC Championship game. In most cases, hosting a wild card team this late in the playoffs would be a good sign, but the 49ers have won six straight games against the Rams and that includes a 27-24 overtime victory that took place only 16 days ago in SoFi Stadium.

However, it should also be noted that L.A. held a 17-3 lead at halftime and a 24-17 lead in the final two minutes. It is concerning that Sean McVay lost a game when he led at halftime for the first time in his career, but nonetheless noteworthy that the Rams were the better team for the majority of the contest and perhaps just one play away from victory. Hence, the Rams are still favored to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook in spite of the Kyle Shanahan’s recent track record against McVay.

The L.A. Rams host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 3:40 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium. The winner ... improves their Super Bowl odds.

Super Bowl 56 odds as of January 24

Kansas City Chiefs: +120

Los Angeles Rams: +200

San Francisco 49ers: +450

Cincinnati Bengals: +800

