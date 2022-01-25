Rams News: Brian Baldinger breaks down the Kupp Catch

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC Championship after a fantastic team win in the Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Now the Rams are one win away from locking up a spot in the Super Bowl. On Monday some Rams fans and analysts were still soaking in a historic with thoughts and analysis while others were beginning to look ahead to the next big challenge. Here are a few stand out tweets from victory Monday.

Matthew Stafford has been elite it in the playoffs

Prior to this post season, there were questions posed about Stafford’s potential or lack of int the playoffs being that his career post season record had been at 0-3. Now he has a 2-0 post season record as a member of the Rams. He has posted 568 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 131.5 over the last two games.

Matthew Stafford has been lights out in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/GBpAMAkVw3 — PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2022

Cooper Kupp’s impact by the numbers

So much of what makes the triple crown leader great is intangible or not measurable. His knowledge of the game, his route running, blocking, and effect on his teammates are all areas of Kupp’s game that make him the best receiver in the National Football League. But Next Gen Stats draws out Kupp’s impact in the Divisional round by the numbers.

Cooper Kupp caught both of his go routes targets for 114 yards and a TD.



Both receptions ranked among Kupp's most impactful touches this season by win probability added:



70-yd TD (Q2 14:28): +14.3% (4th)

44-yd reception (Q4 0:28): +28.4% (1st)#LARvsTB | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/Jc5KISnXZt — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 24, 2022

Brian Baldinger Breaks down the Stafford the Kupp

Baldy breaks down the specifics of the final offensive play Stafford to Kupp for 44 yards in the fourth quarter to set up the final field goal. He points out the blitz call by the Buccaneers, Ndomukong Suh comes free in the middle, and Stafford still drops a dime fifty yards downfield to essentially win the game.

.@RamsNFL Stafford to @CooperKupp for the biggest throw & catch of the season . One of best seasons ever between a QB/WR gets to play another week #playoffs #nfl #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Zeo9O36yz8 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 24, 2022

