Report: Kevin O’Connell considered a finalist in Broncos’ head coaching search

The Denver Broncos have narrowed down their search for a new head coach to three finalists, which includes Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Former Falcons head coach and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are the other individuals currently considered as finalists for the role.

From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will mull his future, the intrigue surrounding #Saints coach Sean Payton, and the #Broncos have some finalists – Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell, and Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/bGxJoQgGay — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

O’Connell is in his second year as a coordinator with Los Angeles, and Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have both afforded him credit for the offense’s success this season. Before coming to LA, O’Connell was the offensive play caller for the Washington Football Team after Jay Gruden was fired during the season. O’Connell was praised for his work with then-rookie Dwayne Haskins, who would later be released by Washington during the 2020 season.

Should the Broncos hire O’Connell, he would become the fourth assistant coach under McVay to move into the head coaching ranks - joining Matt LafLeur (Green Bay), Zac Taylor (Cincinatti), and Brandon Staley (LA Chargers).