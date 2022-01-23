Rams vs Buccaneers: 4th quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams hold a 27-13 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after three quarters, but will turnovers cost Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford a trip to the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium next weekend?

A fumble by Cooper Kupp late in the third quarter and a 4th-and-9 conversion by Tom Brady led to a touchdown by Leonard Fournette to cut the Rams lead from 21 to 14. L.A. was also up 20-3 and threatening to score a touchdown at the end of the half when a fumble by Cam Akers cost the Rams any chance of putting more points on the board.

Now a 27-3 lead has been trimmed to a manageable 27-14 deficit for Tampa Bay and the Rams defense must be near-perfect to defeat Brady. If they can, then the Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for the chance to go to the Super Bowl next weekend. If they can’t, then Brady just put another notch on his belt.

Talk about the fourth quarter—RIGHT HERE!