Rams vs Buccaneers: 3rd quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are having a much different divisional round playoff game than what they endured last year. Through two quarters of play, the Rams lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-3, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the charge: 18-of-24, 229 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.

Stafford has already scored more playoff touchdowns in six quarters with the Rams than what Jared Goff had in five years with L.A..

Cooper Kupp has his first career 100-yard playoff game, catching four passes for 102 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Odell Beckham Jr also has four catches, gaining 42 yards. Tyler Higbee has four catches for 51 yards. Cam Akers has 46 yards on 13 touches, but lost a costly fumble at the goal line with :14 seconds left before the half. That kept the score at 20-3 instead of being 23-3 or better, but LA gets the ball to start the second half.

Nick Scott intercepted Tom Brady late in the second quarter, setting up another LA drive near the end of the first half, but that drive also resulted in a turnover.

Brady is 10-of-22 for 112 yards and one interception.

