Rams vs Buccaneers: 2nd quarter Game Thread

After one quarter of play in the divisional round playoff game, the Los Angeles Rams lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-3. The Rams held Tom Brady to 3-of-8 passing for 47 yards in the first quarter and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette has five carries for 25 yards.

Matthew Stafford is off to a better start, going 8-of-11 for 106 yards and a touchdown but LA did have a drive stall inside Tampa’s 10 and forced to settle for a field goal on that drive. Cam Akers has four carries for 14 yards and a nine-yard reception, while Tyler Higbee has two catches for 38 yards. Kendall Blanton, the other tight end, caught Stafford’s touchdown.

On the first play of the second quarter, Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a 70-yard touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter in Tampa.

