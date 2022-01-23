The Los Angeles Rams have beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last two games playing and now, to do it again will mean LA earns a spot in the NFC Championship game. In the Wildcard round the Buccaneers made relatively easy work of the Philadelphia Eagles while the Rams took care of business at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, as the NFC West Champions, the Rams must beat the reigning Super Bowl Champions to move forward.

Watch the Game: Rams vs Buccaneers Live on NBC 12:00 PM PST

Buccaneers Tom Brady will ride with receivers Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette to try and stay the path to their second consecutive Super Bowl. In the Wildcard round the Tampa Bay offense produced 349 yards and 31 points against the Eagles.

The Rams Matthew Stafford will line up with Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr, and Cam Akers to knock off the Bucs. Last week eliminating the Cardinals, the Los Angeles offense posted 375 yards and 34 points.

Aaron Donald and Von Miller lead the Rams defense and will attempt a repeat of last week when they forced two turnovers by way of interceptions and took one to the house for a touchdown. Also on their side will be the best cornerback in the National Football League in Jalen Ramsey who should steady the secondary of depth players who have risen to the occasion in the post season.

If Sean McVay is to lead his team back to a second Super Bowl in his five seasons as a head coach, it will have to be by beating Bruce Arians again but this time for the right to advance.

