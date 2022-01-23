Rams News: 3 Key players to watch in LA vs Tampa Bay

A full slate of National Football League stars is on tap when the Los Angles Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From the most accomplished quarterback of all time to the most dominant defensive player of all time, the stage is set for the second round this season of this all star clash. Of all the talent on both sides, here are the key players on the Rams who could have the biggest impact on the game.

AARON DONALD

Donald got a sack in nine games during the regulars season and the Rams won eight of them. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 Donald had zero sacks and the Rams lost, however, in Week 14 against the same team Donald had three sacks and the Rams won easily. The impact that Donald has on games goes well beyond the stat sheet as he draws constant doubles teams at the least to get his teammates easy and open lanes to the passer. If he can continue his post season dominance it will go a long way to helping the Rams get the win.

CAM AKERS

Akers is back! After a warm up game in Week 18, the second year running back made an immediate impact on his second post season in the Wildcard round against the Cardinals posting 55 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving. Paired with Sony Michel, the run game seems to be in good shape headed into this critical matchup.

MATTHEW STAFFORD

All eyes are on Stafford as they have been in LA since the Week 1. Now the story has shifted, from questions on whether he can produce win Sean McVay’s offense, to whether he can win a playoff game, to now how far can he take a team that is loaded to support him. The only missing cog could be Robert Woods who would be sure to have an impact on this post season run, but outside of that, Stafford still has very little excuse if at all when lining up with the league’s leader Cooper Kupp, and the best rated receiver from the Wildcard round in Odell Beckham Jr.

