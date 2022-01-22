49ers-Packers divisional playoffs: GAME THREAD FOR RAMS FANS

The first game of the divisional round playoffs will feature Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase taking on the Titans and the return of Derrick Henry after a two-and-a-half month absence on injured reserve. Tennessee was 6-2 with Henry and 6-3 without him but will surely be better off to have the former Heisman winner playing against the Bengals.

#Titans RB Derrick Henry will play today with a metal plate and 5 screws in his foot and a metal plate in his shoe.



Cincinnati broke a 31-year streak without a playoff win but it has been 33 years since they reached the AFC title game. Can that happen on Saturday? Of course. The Titans reached the AFC Championship in 2019 and are looking to return for the second time in three years under Mike Vrabel.

Then for the game you’re really itching to see, the Packers will host the 49ers at 5:15 PM PT.

Aaron Rodgers is attempting to reach the NFC Championship for the fifth time since 2014, a game that he is now 1-4 in over the course of his career. But Rodgers is 4-1 in the divisional round over the last five tries.

If the Packers lose and the Rams win this weekend, LA will be hosting the NFC Championship.

The 49ers hosted Green Bay in the 2019 NFC Championship and won en route to the Super Bowl. This is San Francisco’s fifth appearance in the divisional round since 2011 and the Niners are 4-0 over those games.

