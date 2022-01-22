Rams News: Aaron Donald and the Rams front is key on Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams defense was one of three units this season to get at least 50 sacks. This becomes critical in the divisional round of the playoffs when the Rams face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the first meeting between the Rams and the Bucs, Aaron Donald and company sacked Brady three times and Los Angeles won 34-24. If the Rams front can repeat and get Brady sacked at least three times, it will certainly increase their chances of a win. In the Week 3 meeting, Donald, Kenny Young, and Leonard Floyd got home with a sack. On Sunday, Floyd and Donald will be back at it but this time they’ll be joined by eight time Pro Bowler Von Miller.

Aaron Donald is just so effective all over the field. Here as an Edge Rusher AD does his best @JOEL9ONE impersonation to get to Brady for the strip sack.



I just had to add the 3rd down screen play that AD blew up too. #99 is relentless! pic.twitter.com/tVFDCewlOO — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) January 21, 2022

Donald has 12.5 sacks in the regular season. Floyd has 9.5 sacks. Greg Gaines has 4.5. Miller has six sacks in the last five games. All will be present in Tampa Bay to provide pass rush for the Rams.

A’shawn Robinson is the other piece to the Rams front. The six year veteran is having a solid season posting a career high 67 tackles in the regular season and was the Rams leading tackler in the Wildcard round with seven tackles.

A’Shawn Robinson had 67 tackles from the interior this year. And was your Rams leading tackler this past wild card weekend. Big #94 had a very underrated season and comeback year for him, statistically and physically pic.twitter.com/UuDtHEqBN6 — Chris B (@BiggameCB) January 19, 2022

In the first meeting between the Rams and Buccaneers, the Bucs were held to only 35 yards rushing with 14 of those yards provided by the quarterback. Robinson, Donald and gang will need to put up the same type of resistance to get the win on Sunday for the divisional round.

