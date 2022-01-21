Injury Report: Whitworth, Rapp, Jones out for divisional round

Injuries have taken a toll on the Los Angeles Rams in recent weeks.

LA has been without both starting safeties on defense since Week 18 after captain Jordan Fuller injured his ankle and Taylor Rapp suffered a concussion. Fuller will be out the remainder of the Rams’ season, and Rapp will officially miss the divisional round of the playoffs, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Sean McVay says ILB Ernest Jones and LT Andrew Whitworth won’t play on Sunday. Adds Taylor Rapp still in concussion protocol and also out Sunday. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 21, 2022

Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess were the starting safeties last week versus Arizona and they likely will be the starters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Los Angeles signed the recently un-retired Eric Weddle last week and he played a limited role in the wildcard round before the score got out of hand.

Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth suffered a knee injury on the first play of the game last week, which was a 35-yard run by Sony Michel. Whitworth came back in the game, but Joseph Noteboom played most of the second half. Sean McVay also ruled out Whitworth for Sunday, so we can expect to see Noteboom get the start at left tackle.

The Rams also designated Ernest Jones, Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Robert Rochell for return from injured reserve; however, none of these individuals are expected to play versus Tampa Bay and all are at least a week away from returning to the field.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Robert Rochell and Darrell Henderson are all at least a week away, per McVay, as is Jones. Team needed to get Jones on the practice field to see how close he was. Similar for other guys if Rams make it past Tampa. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 21, 2022

On a positive note, MLB and “green dot” guy Troy Reeder appeared on the injury report this week with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play per McVay.

The Buccaneers are also dealing with injury issues of their own, as tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen, and running back Leonard Fournette are expected to be game time decisions on Sunday afternoon.

Bucs will take this up to when inactives are announced an hour and half before kickoff. https://t.co/jDLXslA4gf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 21, 2022

Follow Turf Show Times on your preferred social media platforms for live updates, and be sure to check in over the weekend as the Rams prepare to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.