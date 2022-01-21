Rams News: Nick Scott is selected for the NFL Way to Play Award

Nick Scott is selected for the NFL Way to Play Award for demonstrating safe and proper technique against the Arizona Cardinals.

Scott made a huge play against the Cardinals AJ Green that led to one of the key plays of the game. In the second half with the Rams up by 14 points, Kyler Murray looked right to lob a pass to Green in the cover two outside zone. Scott broke on the play coming downhill at Green to time the hit and break up the play. Scott’s timing and technique were textbook as he made contact a split second after the ball had touched Green’s hands. Scott kept his feet on the ground without launching himself, drove through the hit with his head to the side, leading with his shoulder, and applied force enough drop the receiver and bust the ball loose.

Initially the ruling was a catch and fumble which would have resulted in a first down for Arizona but Sean McVay challenged the call that it was a catch and the ruling was overturned. Arizona was forced to snap again from their own four yard line and on the next play, Murray would throw a desperate pass under pressure and the result was a interception touchdown by David Long Jr.

Scott and Terrell Burgess played in place starters Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp. Both played solid games behind the dominant pass rush. With the help of veteran Eric Weddle and the potential return of Rapp, the secondary will try to pull off another sound performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

