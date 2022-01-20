Rams-Bucs, Divisional Playoffs 2022: Which player needs to be at his best for LA to win?

It may seem obvious that for the LA Rams to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Matthew Stafford needs to have a good game. But is that true?

Yes, the Rams are 7-0 when Stafford avoids throwing an interception—not surprising—but they’ve also gone 4-3 when he throws one pick, 1-3 when he throws two picks, and are 1-0 when he has three picks. Interceptions are only one minor part of the equation when it comes to QB evaluation but Stafford could play well and LA could still lose to Tom Brady because...

Tom Brady.

However, the LA Rams are still 10-0 when Matthew Stafford has a passer rating of 100 or better and he is capable of taking over the game as much as most players of his caliber. But what if Stafford needs Cooper Kupp or Cam Akers or Odell Beckham Jr. to have great games even more than he needs to be elite all by himself?

If for any reason Cooper Kupp was contained by the Bucs defense, would that erode the play of Stafford?

If the offensive line can’t give Stafford time to throw, what good is it if he’s feeling sharp and ready to go on Sunday?

And if the Rams score 31 points against Tampa Bay, what will it matter if the LA defense allows 34 points to Brady’s Bucs? How imperative is it then that Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller are dominating in the divisional round of the playoffs?

Make your vote here and then make your argument in the comments section: Which Rams player is most vital to a win over the Bucs on Sunday?

Poll Which player do the Rams need to be at his best in order to beat the Bucs? Matthew Stafford

Aaron Donald

Cooper Kupp

Jalen Ramsey

Von Miller

The Offensive Line

Cam Akers / Sony Michel

Other vote view results 0% Matthew Stafford (0 votes)

0% Aaron Donald (0 votes)

0% Cooper Kupp (0 votes)

0% Jalen Ramsey (0 votes)

0% Von Miller (0 votes)

0% The Offensive Line (0 votes)

0% Cam Akers / Sony Michel (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

In case you really wanted to vote for one other player...