Will rookie Ernest Jones have an impact in Rams-Bucs playoff game this weekend?

The Los Angeles Rams are potentially getting another boost to their defense on Sunday, as the team designated rookie linebacker Ernest Jones for return on Thursday. The third round defensive player out of South Carolina made his debut on special teams in Week 1, then on defense in Week 2, and made his first start in Week 8 against the Houston Texans; Jones had nine tackles, two QB hits, a tackle for a loss, and an interception that day.

Now that guy could be back on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Rams look to upset the defending champions and advance to the NFC Championship game.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return LB Ernest Jones — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 20, 2022

Jones was a mainstay on defense from Week 8 to Week 15, covering seven games in which he totaled 51 tackles, shared in two sacks, and grabbing two interceptions. In his last full start, Jones had 11 tackles and LA beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-10.

Travin Howard has stepped up in his place, even grabbing an interception in his own after Jones was hurt against the Minnesota Vikings. Howard had two passes defensed in Monday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now the team could have Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Von Miller, Howard, and Jones all available to them by Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay also noted that running back Darrell Henderson could return to the field soon too, perhaps as soon as Sunday, but that he is behind schedule of Jones for now. The Rams are thankful to have Cam Akers back in the mix anyway.