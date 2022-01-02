Filed under: Packers-Vikings SNF open thread By Kenneth Arthur@KennethArthuRS Jan 2, 2022, 7:55pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Packers-Vikings SNF open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images The LA Rams are looking for the Green Bay Packers to lose on Sunday night. Talk about it here! More From Turf Show Times The Lookaround: Seahawks host a shootout with Lions’ backup QB Rams open as 5.5-point favorites in pivotal season finale NFL playoffs 2021: What Rams must do to secure NFC West title in Week 18 Rams: 6 Winners, 2 Losers from Week 17’s win over the Ravens Rams vs. Ravens INSTANT REACTION: Stafford not getting a fair shake from the media Rams-Ravens final score: Matthew Stafford clutches the win, LA closer to NFC West title Loading comments...
Loading comments...