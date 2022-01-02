The Lookaround: Seahawks host a shootout with Lions’ backup QB

The Los Angeles Rams mustered a huge victory from the jaws of defeat in Baltimore as they came back to beat the Ravens 20-19. LA was unable to clinch the NFC West due to the Cardinals ending their three-game losing streak in Dallas. Other action this Sunday included the Seahawks blowing out the hapless Lions and the 49ers winning a crucial game for their wild card hopes by holding off the Texans without Jimmy Garoppolo.

Seahawks win while hosting a shootout with Lions backup QB

In what might likely be the final home game of Russell Wilson’s Seahawks career, he put on quite a show for the 12s, leading Seattle to a 51-29 win. Wilson finished 20-of-29 for 236 yards and four touchdowns, cumulating in a 133.1 passer rating. Three of Wilson’s scores went to DK Metcalf who put a pause on his weekly biatch fit to snag six catches for 63 yards. This was a sick reception by him in which the defender nearly pulled an Antonio Brown after (too soon?)

DK Metcalf is smashing pic.twitter.com/ey0T2x9kT1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2022

Metcalf’s scores were three times the number of scores that he had in a span of seven weeks (I did that math correctly didn’t I?)

DK Metcalf



Week 10-16: 1 Rec TD

Week 17: 3 Rec TD pic.twitter.com/MPsRA3roVk — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2022

Running back Rashaad Penny continued his unlikely run of dominance (unintentional RB pun) as he carried the ball 25 times for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including this one which started the game’s scoring:

Rashaad Penny gets the scoring going in Seattle. #Seahawks



: #DETvsSEA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/LlBZc9vPlx — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Penny has clearly been having a strong stretch and holds some bragging rights over the NFL’s rushing leader.

Rashaad Penny now has six runs of 25-plus yards. Jonathan Taylor still leads the NFL with eight such runs, and he's done that on 317 carries.



Penny has done it on 87 carries. 87. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 2, 2022

Next Week: The Seahawks travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals who already clinched a playoff spot. About the only thing the Hawks have going for them is to send the Wilson-Carroll era out with style.

Sir Lancelot leads 49ers to victory over the court jester Texans

No Jimmy G, no problem for the San Francisco 49ers as rookie quarterback Trey Lance led his team to a big 23-7 win over the Houston Texans. Lance started out shaky, throwing an early interception, but ended up going 16-of-23 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. This 45-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel demonstrated his potential which is something the Niners front office should be ecstatic about:

Introducing the Trey Lance to Deebo Samuel connection pic.twitter.com/7Rsgcc0zyM — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2022

Lance brought a whole new element to the 49ers aerial attack that hasn’t been seen in a few seasons for the franchise.

Trey Lance brought a vertical element to the 49ers offense in his second career start.



Lance averaged the most air yards/attempt (11.5) and threw for the most yards on 10+ air yards passes (205) by any 49ers QB in a game over the last three seasons.#HOUvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/EBe38tvrUU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 3, 2022

Brandon Aiyuk was the game’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 94 yards. Deebo added three grabs for 63 yards and the touchdown shown above. Eli Mitchell caught Lance’s other touchdown pass and rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries. Mitchell carved his name in the team’s record books and has a chance to add to it during next week’s season finale.

Most rushing yards by a rookie RB in 49ers franchise history...



1. Elijah Mitchell (2021): 878

2. Vic Washington (1971): 811

3. Ken Willard (1965): 778

4. Roger Craig (1983): 725 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 3, 2022

Next Week: The 49ers head to SoFi Stadium to play the Rams in a game that will hopefully be nothing like their matchup earlier this season. With sequels being all the rage in Hollywood, that is one LA fans would refuse to pay money for.

Cowboys still can’t beat a good team in loss to Cardinals

Cowboys, all you had to do was beat a quality team and of course you lose 25-22 to the Arizona Cardinals. This has to be the last time I trust America’s Team and Mike McCarthy to do the simplest of tasks. Serves me right I suppose, but with their loss, the Cards snapped their three-game losing streak much to the Rams’ dismay. C’mon Redbirds, they have a division to win! It was a victory that helped stopped the bleeding against the most turnover-hungry defense in the league.

The #Cardinals end a 3-game losing streak and matched the NFL record for most road games without a turnover in a single season. The #Cardinals had none for the sixth time this season, this time against a #Cowboys defense that leads league on takeaways. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2022

Kyler Murray went 26-of-38 for 263 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to remain undefeated at Jerry World, going back to his time in high school. Murray’s leading pass catcher was Christian Kirk who caught six passes for 79 yards and this beauty of a 43-yard reception:

A.J. Green was second on the team in receiving yards with 74 yards on three receptions. Chase Edmonds led the Cardinals in rushing 53 yards on 18 carries and Kyler added 44 yards on nine scrambles.

Next Week: The Cardinals host the Seahawks in a game that might not mean much depending on the results of the Rams-49ers game next Sunday. Either way, the Rams hold the tiebreaker so win or lose next week won’t matter as long as LA wins.