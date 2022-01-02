The Los Angeles Rams open as 5.5 favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The last time the two met each other, Kyle Shanahan’s team embarrassed Sean McVay’s squad in a 31-10 beating during the Rams three-game losing streak. Both teams have something to play for in Week 18 — San Francisco will be vying for their playoff dreams, while LA will be playing to improve their playoff seedings and clinch an NFC West championship.

LA improved their winning streak to five after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in a nail-biter. It took two phenomenal plays from Odell Beckham Jr. to take the lead for the first time of the game with just a minute left to play. Von Miller and Aaron Donald made sure Justin Tucker did not get close to his kicking range with clutch performances when the team needed them the most. The rest of the game, however, was not as outstanding. Matthew Stafford had two interception in the first half, including a pick-six that put the Ravens up early as the offense struggled in the first three quarters of play. The Rams defense should once again get credit for their ability to keep the game close despite three turnovers by their offense.

ODELL BECKHAM JR.



Rams take the lead!



: #LARvsBAL on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/eAzc64Q20B — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

The 49ers are coming off of a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans despite starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out with a thumb injury. Trey Lance filled in just fine for him, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. A combination of strong defensive play and a strong rushing attack from the 49ers kept Houston out of the game. The Texans only touchdown of the match came after Lance’s interception early in the second quarter. Deebo Samuel, who torched the Rams in their Week 10 matchup, continued to show his ability to get into the end zone on a 45 yard catch and score off of a deep pass from Lance.

It remains to be seen who will be starting for San Francisco at quarterback when they make their way to SoFi Stadium. Regardless who is under center, however, they will have a tough test against a Rams defense that just sacked Ravens QB Tyler Huntley five times. Will the Rams get revenge on the 49ers and secure the NFC West? Or will San Francisco get the better of the for the second time this season? Let’s discuss!