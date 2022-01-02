Rams vs. Ravens, Week 17: Second half game thread

The LA Rams did not quite get what they paid for in the first half on Sunday, as Matthew Stafford had two early interceptions and the first of those picks was easily returned for a touchdown by Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark. The second interception also went to Clark.

However, Stafford and Cooper Kupp cut Baltimore’s lead to 10-7 with a touchdown throw just before the half and LA’s defense has kept the Ravens out of the end zone through two quarters. A late field goal by Justin Tucker gave Baltimore a 13-7 lead at halftime and that puts the game well within reach for Sean McVay and Stafford — and the Rams get the ball to start the second half.

Stafford is 12-of-21 for 147 yards and Sony Michel, the only Rams player with a rushing attempt, has eight carries for 33 yards. Kupp has caught three passes for 46 yards, while Tyler Higbee has 44 yards. Jordan Fuller helped put LA on the board with an interception of Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley that setup Stafford with a short field late in the second quarter.

Talk about the second half right here.